Colorado recovering from pandemic faster than 47 states; job growth outpaces U.S. average for April

Colorado has seen some of the fastest post-pandemic recovery in the nation.
Colorado has seen some of the fastest post-pandemic recovery in the nation.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, employment of Colorado’s labor pool has reached pre-pandemic levels, and industries like retail, recreation, entertainment, arts, and trade have completely recovered since the pandemic began in 2020.

Job growth has also outpaced the U.S. average for April, and March saw Colorado reach the third fastest recovery rate in the nation. Unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April, and has recovered about two and a half times as fast as recovery from the Great Recession.

“Colorado’s strong economic growth proves that we are stronger and more resilient than ever,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our successful efforts to save people money on everyday items, cut property taxes for people and businesses, and help Coloradans hold on to more of their hard-earned money will help further improve our economy and job growth.”

Unemployment in the U.S. skyrocketed to almost fifteen percent at the beginning of the pandemic, passing the highest unemployment rate during the Great Recession by five percent.

