Advertisement

Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado

Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As snowpack steadily diminishes from Colorado waterways, fire danger continues to creep higher. Conditions on the Western Slope are drying out at a rapid pace, with one nearby wildfire starting on Thursday.

Other parts of Colorado have experienced worsening fire conditions for several months now, like Boulder, Colorado, which had its twentieth red flag day this year on Thursday.

Boulder Fire Rescue member Marya Washburn said, “Its easy to feel complacent, and we work a lot with trying to help the public continue to be aware that it’s a day that risk is significantly higher. To avoid getting complacent, even though were all tired and exhausted with this ongoing barrage of sorts of red flag days that we have to be aware of.”

Incoming moisture from cooler, wetter air may reduce fire danger this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say
71 additional children have fallen ill since the last update
Unexplained Hepatitis still remains a mystery as more children fall ill

Latest News

Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
Evacuations remain in place, and the fire has not grown since yesterday evening.
Evacuations remain in place, and the fire has not grown since yesterday evening.
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth