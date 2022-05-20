Governor Polis signs bill for Incentives for Affordable, Innovative Homes into Law

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gov. Jared Polis was in Grand Junction today and took time to sign a new bill into law, which is aimed at making housing more affordable and attainable.

The governor signed HB22-1282 The Innovative Housing Incentive Program, which puts $40 million of federal pandemic relief money to help build new affordable, innovative homes that are intended to save people money, increase the number of available houses and create jobs.

The governor signed the bill on a patch of dirt, just southwest of Community Hospital, the site of a soon-to-be factory called the Mosaic Housing Modular Home Mega Factory, which the developers say will be able to mass produce modular homes.

“I wanted to sign this bill here, on the site of a future mega factory for housing, the Mosaic Housing Modular Home Mega Factory,” said Gov. Polis. “Which will not only help develop the homes right here in Mesa Trails but really be able to continue to produce high quality homes, lowering the cost to Coloradans for many many years to come.”

Mosaic Housing plans to build multi-unit housing at it’s onsite factory. In addition to the factory, the company plans to begin building a modular housing community called Mesa Trails.

“This bill will help grow small businesses and create jobs in modular homes, increase the supply of affordable housing lower the cost of housing for families for local governments, or non profit organizations,” said Polis.

The bill drafters said HB22-1282 will also expand Colorado’s workforce by helping housing manufacturing companies expand capacity, operations and their number of employees to meet housing demands.

