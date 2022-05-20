Advertisement

Literacy event for Deaf or hard-of-hearing children at Eureka McConnell Science Museum

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind will host a literacy event for Deaf or hard-of-hearing children and their families at the Eureka McConnell Science Museum on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The literacy event will include American Sign Language and spoken English Storytime, other literacy-related activities, resources, and role models.

It is free to attend the event, and lunch will be provided.

