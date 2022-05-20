Projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23

North Avenue between First St. and I-70B, Resurfacing Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Sundays through Fridays, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities

Daytime utility work will be ongoing with intermittent lane closures

Be aware of the 30 MPH reduced speed limit and 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project