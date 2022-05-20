Advertisement

Projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects(City of Grand Junction)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour will be in place
    • The anticipated completion date is late June
  • 23 Rd. and G Road Area, Street Crack-Fill Project (City crews)
    • Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26
    • Expect delays

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • North Avenue between First St. and I-70B, Resurfacing Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Sundays through Fridays, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities
    • Daytime utility work will be ongoing with intermittent lane closures
    • Be aware of the 30 MPH reduced speed limit and 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project
    • The anticipated completion date is mid-November
  • 12th St. and Wellington Avenue Office Park, Utility Construction (Private development)
    • Intermittent lane closures on Wellington Avenue east of 12th St.
    • Expect delays
    • The anticipated completion date is mid-June

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation notices still in effect; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no overnight growth
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say
71 additional children have fallen ill since the last update
Unexplained Hepatitis still remains a mystery as more children fall ill

Latest News

Motorists should expect moderate delays.
Upcoming construction: Bridge maintenance and improvement near Naturita, Gateway
Colorado has seen some of the fastest post-pandemic recovery in the nation.
Colorado recovering from pandemic faster than 47 states; job growth outpaces U.S. average for April
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado.
Fire danger continues to persist in Colorado