Projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of May 23.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour will be in place
- The anticipated completion date is late June
- 23 Rd. and G Road Area, Street Crack-Fill Project (City crews)
- Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26
- Expect delays
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- North Avenue between First St. and I-70B, Resurfacing Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Sundays through Fridays, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities
- Daytime utility work will be ongoing with intermittent lane closures
- Be aware of the 30 MPH reduced speed limit and 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project
- The anticipated completion date is mid-November
- 12th St. and Wellington Avenue Office Park, Utility Construction (Private development)
- Intermittent lane closures on Wellington Avenue east of 12th St.
- Expect delays
- The anticipated completion date is mid-June
