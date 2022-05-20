Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Mandy’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:24 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Mandy!

Mandy is a one-year-old shepherd mix who recently came to Colorado from a shelter in Texas. She can be shy at first but once she gets to know you she will become your new best friend. Mandy does well around other dogs and cats. She has a lot of energy and would make a great hiking buddy.

If you’re interested in adopting Mandy, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

