Upcoming construction: Bridge maintenance and improvement near Naturita, Gateway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction along Colorado Highway 141 for bridge rehabilitation and improvement will begin on May 23. The project will take five months to complete, and will take place in three different locations over the construction period.

Motorists can expect construction on bridges over Naturita Creek, mile marker 59, the San Miguel River, mile marker 74, and the Dolores River, mile marker 88.5. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and motorists can expect occasional lane closures of up to fifteen minutes.

Construction is intended to restore bridge integrity to extend the lifespan of the bridge and to ensure motorists can cross bridges safely. The project is expected to last until September.

