Advertisement

‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado

Glow N Games
Glow N Games((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The “Glow n Games” returned this year after it had been on a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The annual event is an official law enforcement torch run put on by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. By raising awareness and funds, including a touch-a-truck event, games, music, CrossFit-style team challenges, and the very anticipated 5K Glow.

MCSO has been inducted into the 2022 Special Olympics hall of fame for all of its work, raising money throughout the years.

”It feels great,” said Deputy Michael Hand. “I love watching these athletes and being able to help them participate. I was a part of a team of three Special Olympic athletes, and it’s rewarding for us as much as it is for them.”

The event continues Saturday with the Western Slope Invitational, a CrossFit-style event.

This year they have collected over $17,000, which will help benefit the hosting of the summer games that will be held on June 17 at Suplizio field.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Latest News

KKCO LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KKCO LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KKCO GLOW GAMES
KKCO GLOW GAMES
KKCO GOV SIGNS BILL
KKCO GOV SIGNS BILL
KKCO DRUG BUST
KKCO DRUG BUST