‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The “Glow n Games” returned this year after it had been on a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The annual event is an official law enforcement torch run put on by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. By raising awareness and funds, including a touch-a-truck event, games, music, CrossFit-style team challenges, and the very anticipated 5K Glow.

MCSO has been inducted into the 2022 Special Olympics hall of fame for all of its work, raising money throughout the years.

”It feels great,” said Deputy Michael Hand. “I love watching these athletes and being able to help them participate. I was a part of a team of three Special Olympic athletes, and it’s rewarding for us as much as it is for them.”

The event continues Saturday with the Western Slope Invitational, a CrossFit-style event.

This year they have collected over $17,000, which will help benefit the hosting of the summer games that will be held on June 17 at Suplizio field.

