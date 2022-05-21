Advertisement

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

A rare tornado in northern Michigan was caught on camera. Two deaths have been reported in connection to it. (SEVERESTUDIOS, JORDAN HALL, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park, among the first sites hit by the tornado, had “95% destruction,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Martin said. “Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available to the county.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan

Latest News

A rare tornado in northern Michigan was caught on camera. Two deaths have been reported in...
Rare northern Michigan tornado caught on camera
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
US sees risk of COVID supply rationing without more funds
FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in...
Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip