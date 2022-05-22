Advertisement

4 babies admitted to SC hospital due to formula shortage

The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI, KVVU, WMC, HOUSE TV, TWITTER, ABBOTT HANDOUT, DIANA TORRES)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:30 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four babies are in a Charleston, South Carolina, hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently.

One of the babies had to be sent to the hospital because it was given homemade formula. That is why parents should not water down formula or make their own, WCSC reports.

According to officials, the other three babies had to go to the hospital due to intolerances or allergies because their parents haven’t been able to find formulas that worked for them.

“The majority of what we’ve seen is when patients are on specialized formulas for feeding intolerance or milk protein allergies or something specific related to their disease state, and they try an alternative and it doesn’t go well,” said Pediatric Clinical Dietitian Kristi Fogg at Shawn Jenkins.

Fogg says those babies will be throwing up, or are not growing, because they are not tolerating the alternative formula.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth

Latest News

President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a...
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
Rudy Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the House committee, which has interviewed nearly...
AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee
Title 42 is a public health provision that denies migrants a chance to request asylum on...
Judge blocks plan to lift Title 42 immigration policy
Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who joined the "Saturday Night Live" cast in 2012, are among...
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from ‘SNL’