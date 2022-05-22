GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emotions ran high at the Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies.

“There are all these nervous feelings going around, but there’s also excitement, and it feels like a really big accomplishment,” said Antonia Saucedo, CMU graduate.

Over 1,000 students earned 1,243 degrees or certificates.

Antonia added she faced a few challenges along the way, like moving away from home, “So adjusting was a little hard, but I loved it. I just loved moving here. I met people from all sorts of different backgrounds, and it was fun to experience that.”

COVID-19 pandemic created a unique college experience for all CMU students.

“The university did a really good job of quickly transitioning us from being in-school to online, described Antonia.

Overall she enjoyed her four-year journey at CMU and is overjoyed for her outstanding achievement.

“I know my family is just excited as I am to be here, and hopefully, I’m setting a good example for my younger siblings.”

Antonia encourages the incoming freshmen class to be curious and enjoy their college experience.

“Be open and be excited. Four years go by quicker than you think it does. Sometimes a class may seem a little hard or confusing, and you might feel like you can’t do this, but the reality is it will go by really quick, and you can definitely do it.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.