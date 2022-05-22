Advertisement

Literacy event for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth in the valley

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind hosts literacy event.
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind hosts literacy event.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind partnered with Eureka McConnell Science Museum to host a literacy event for children who are deaf or hard-of-hearing in the Western Slope.

It featured an American Sign Language and spoken English storytime. The event’s goal is to bring children together to meet same-age peers who are deaf or hard-of-hearing and for parents to connect.

“It’s beautiful to see all of the children interacting in a bilingual setting, and many of our deaf and hard-of-hearing children are learning two languages simultaneously,” said Jennifer McLellan, literacy and language consultant. “They really are bilingual, and it’s really interesting to see they can identify as proud members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan

Latest News

May 2022 Commencement Ceremony
Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies
Andrew at the computer he designed new Red Hawks logo on
Winning Montrose High student talks about logo he designed
Winning Montrose High student talks about logo he designed
Winning Montrose High student talks about logo he designed
Glow N Games
‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado