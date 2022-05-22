Advertisement

Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning

Canal crash
Canal crash(David Jones)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Saturday morning just before 1a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to a vehicle in a canal on 19 Rd.

Two cars were traveling southbound when a deer crossed the road. The first car hit the deer and the second car following them swerved out of the way, hit a power pole and ran into the canal. The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged.

Later Saturday morning around 10a.m. the Mesa County Dive team along with a towing company recovered the vehicle out of the canal. Also Saturday morning Grand Valley Power replaced the power pole.

