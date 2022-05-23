Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees to adopt tuition reducing initiative for Western Colorado Community College technical programs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Aspiring technical workers attending Western Colorado Community College will see a substantial tuition reduction of 40 percent soon, thanks to the estate of the late Pat and Tilman Bishop. The Colorado Mesa Board of Trustees announced last week that they are adopting the ‘learn for less’ initiative in next year’s budget.

CMU President John Marshall was present for the announcement, alongside Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“It’s so important to break down that barrier and be able to get that degree. For folks who might not go all the way through a four year degree, to get that earning potential our of a career and technical certificate,” said Governor Polis. “There are just so many good job opportunities, and to make that accessible for the lower class is a really big deal.”

Polis also said that he considers CMU to be very forward thinking, and embraces changes to the nation’s workforce.

Marshall, however, credited the Bishop’s estate for making the tuition reduction possible. “Pat and Tillie have been so generous to the community for decades, and even in their passing they’re leaving this bequest. It just seemed fitting to use the Bishop gift to fund a tuition reduction at the Bishop campus,” said Marshall. “In my first year, we’ve talked a lot about how we can continue to really dig in on affordability, especially in a moment where the economy is running but inflation is screaming,” Marshall continued, and recognized the importance of bolstering the trade workforce because of the critical importance of their work.

The initiative will go into effect next year.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.