Heavy spring snow on the Front Range snaps trees, knocks out power
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weekend snow on the Front Range carried in by a cold front moving across the region generated two inches per hour or snow in some areas. Heavy, wet snow snapped trees and broke power lines, knocking out power for roughly 100 residents.
The Cripple Creek area received the most snow, at twenty total inches.
