Man drowns at Confluence Park

No foul play is suspected.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - While attempting to swim to an island on the west side of the Confluence Park lake on Saturday, 31-year-old Delta resident Deonta Pittman vanished beneath the water’s surface. The Delta Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. after Pittman had not been seen for a few hours. After being unable to locate anyone fitting Pittman’s description, DPD closed the park at 4:30 p.m. and notified Delta county Search and Rescue.

Sonar was deployed, and Pittman’s body was found shortly after, just west of the island in nine feet of water. No foul play is suspected.

