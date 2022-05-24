Advertisement

Bird flu found in owls in Mesa County

Mesa County Department of Health & Human Services (File Photo)
Mesa County Department of Health & Human Services (File Photo)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu was found in wild great horned owls in Mesa County on May 19, according to a press release from the health department.

Until this case, bird flu had only been found in Montrose, La Plata and Pitkin counties. The health department says the risk to humans is low, but anyone who comes into contact with wild or domestic birds should be extra careful.

People with domestic birds should watch for symptoms like lack of energy or appetite, eggs with soft shells and lack of coordination. Mesa County Public Health says to call the state veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130 if you think your flock may have bird flu.

