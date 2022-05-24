Advertisement

FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Court documents show the FBI is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi national, entered the U.S. in September 2020, and the FBI requested a search warrant for his phone records. The FBI stated in the documents it believes he wanted to smuggle people into the country to kill Bush, and he allegedly went to Dallas to conduct surveillance on the former president’s home, NBC News stated.

Shibab is in custody. The FBI stated in the search warrant application that it is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Canal crash
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

Latest News

Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal homes
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases