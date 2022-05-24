Advertisement

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation holding giant pumpkin growing contest

Pumpkin plants
Pumpkin plants(Josh Vorse)
By Natasha Lynn and Joshua Vorse
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation along with the non-profit Strive, is organizing a pumpkin growing contest.

A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the winning pumpkin. The first 150 registrants will receive an Atlantic Giant pumpkin plant.

”Strive has the harvest illuminated event that they did last year and we thought what a great way to get people into the botanical gardens,” said Park Operations Superintendent Randy Coleman. “To have a giant pumpkin growing contest and have a weigh off and invite them to go to the botanical gardens to check out the harvest illuminated.”

Registration opened May 23 and will remain open until August 31. Registrants may pick up a pumpkin at the Parks and Recreation Office this week from May 23 to the 27 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $15 a person for those under age 15 and $20 for those 16 and older. Proceeds will benefit the Western Colorado Botanic Gardens.

To register, visit It’s A Great Pumpkin Grand Junction! 

The weigh-off is scheduled for October 29 at the Western Botanical Gardens. Weigh-off instructions will be available on September 1.

