Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Nick’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Nick!

Nick is a large male Black Lab just over a year old. Nick is a very large dog but is playful and is a big teddy bear and would make a great adventuring companion. Nick is neutered and is up to date on immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Nick contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.