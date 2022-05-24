Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Nick’
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:29 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Nick!
Nick is a large male Black Lab just over a year old. Nick is a very large dog but is playful and is a big teddy bear and would make a great adventuring companion. Nick is neutered and is up to date on immunizations.
If you are interested in adopting Nick contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.
