Tina Peters slams district attorney’s investigation into election tampering

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time since District Attorney Dan Rubinstein concluded his investigation into election tampering allegations stemming from a report that was filed, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters is responding.

Peters is slamming the investigation, disagreeing with the investigation results and said the district attorney’s office wasn’t thorough enough with it’s investigation.

“Rubinstein and Struwe’s investigation into the allegations into the third Mesa Forensic Report confirms the substance of the report, but reaches flawed conclusions,” said Peters.

KKCO previously reported on Rubinstein’s presentation to the Mesa County Commissioners, after finishing his report. https://www.nbc11news.com/2022/05/20/district-attorney-investigation-finds-no-evidence-criminal-activity-election-fraud-report/

Up to date, there have been four reports filed alleging election fraud. Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis previously confirmed that three of the reports have pointed out potential vulnerabilities.

“We go through audits of those systems and try to eliminate vulnerabilities and we can continue to do that through the future even within our Dominion software,” said Davis. “However the last report that came out was the only one that actually said these separate files were created and therefore there is fraud.”

Regarding the Rubinstein’s presentation to the Mesa County Commissioners, Peters in a written statement called Rubinstein’s presentation childish.

“The elementary presentation we witnessed was either incredible incompetence or an ongoing attempt to cover up the truth of election crimes by SOS Jena Griswold and Dominion Systems. The People of Mesa County deserve credible actions of actual competence from their elected District Attorney and his investigators.”

Peters further claimed the district attorney was not thorough in his investigation and the proper people were not interviewed as part of the investigation. That same released statement said:

“DA Dan Rubenstein ran a bias investigation. He had already determined the result prior to his investigation. The DA is attempting to save face after convening a grand jury to bring flimsy and politically motivated charges against a County Clerk who was doing her duty to preserve an election. DA Dan Rubenstein did not consult experts in the field to support his claims. He did not interview appropriate witnesses or seek to make lawful contact. By using Dominions employees they were able to ensure an outcome that would benefit themselves.”

As part of his presentation, Rubinstein said he used video from inside the clerk’s office during the elections to refute the report’s claims.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.