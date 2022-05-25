Advertisement

“Carry the load” Tenth annual national relay for Memorial Day

The annual national relay was conducted to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day.
Carry the Load Grand Junction
Carry the Load Grand Junction(Josh Vorse)
By Natasha Lynn and Joshua Vorse
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nonprofit, “Carry The Load” came through Grand Junction Tuesday as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

The tenth annual national relay was conducted to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day. The 32-day, 20,000-mile national relay includes five routes crossing 48 states and 100 rallies.

In addition to providing emotional healing, Carry The Load raises funds to assist with the challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Fundraising goes toward recovery services, such as counseling, adaptive training, service dogs, suicide prevention, job placements, home improvements, and scholarships for children of the fallen.

“Memorial Day was put in place to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and have died for our Country,” said Paramedic Beau York. “We carry a flag, we start in North Dakota, we go through the mountain states. All that is to bring awareness back to Memorial Day and the reason it was put in place in the first place.”

People of all ages can participate by walking with the National Relay team, attending a rally, hosting their own event and fundraising. To register, visit www.carrytheload.org/MemorialMay.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
Canal crash
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning

Latest News

First case of new bird flu outbreak detected in Oregon
Bird flu detected in Mesa County
Camping at Highline
Highline Lake State Park expecting big crowds for Memorial Day Weekend
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
Tina Peters slams district attorney’s investigation into election tampering
Mesa County Department of Health & Human Services (File Photo)
Bird flu found in owls in Mesa County