Man allegedly involved with fatal Fentanyl overdose threatened to bomb Norwood Sheriff’s Office

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that a person of interest involved in a Fentanyl overdose allegedly threatened Norwood, Colorado law enforcement and businesses with explosives. Bryan Randolph Cornwell, a 39-year-old resident of Norwood, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies under a federal warrant last Friday.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct the investigation.

Law enforcement had previously contacted Cornwall as a person of interest during an investigation of a Fentanyl overdose that killed a Norwood woman in February of this year. During the course of the investigation, Cornwall became agitated and allegedly sent threatening text messages directly to one of the investigators, detailing how he planned to “blow up” the Norwood Sheriff’s Office along with two other businesses.

Cornwall had previous experience handling explosives for avalanche blasting, but has not had access to explosives since his termination in February of 2021. It is not clear if Cornwall had the means to commit the bombings as he planned.

If convicted, Cornwall could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

