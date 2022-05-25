Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Originally a prescribed burn that grew out of control due to high winds and extreme drought, the Simms Mesa Wildfire is officially 100 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Unmanned infrared drones are still picking up heat emissions from within the fire’s perimeter, but firefighters will be focusing on mopping up hotspots to ensure containment.

Wildcat Canyon Road and T & M Road remain closed to the public until the fire is fully extinguished, and firefighters are requesting that the public avoid the affected area for the sake of safety.

The fire has burned roughly 313 acres as of Wednesday.

