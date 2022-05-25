Advertisement

Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained

The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three days earlier.(Melissa Siders)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Originally a prescribed burn that grew out of control due to high winds and extreme drought, the Simms Mesa Wildfire is officially 100 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Unmanned infrared drones are still picking up heat emissions from within the fire’s perimeter, but firefighters will be focusing on mopping up hotspots to ensure containment.

Wildcat Canyon Road and T & M Road remain closed to the public until the fire is fully extinguished, and firefighters are requesting that the public avoid the affected area for the sake of safety.

The fire has burned roughly 313 acres as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator

Latest News

Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39
Man allegedly involved with fatal Fentanyl overdose threatened to bomb Norwood Sheriff’s Office
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
Perin's Peak wildfire
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Willow
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Willow’