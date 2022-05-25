Advertisement

Victor Lee Abeyta: Open Cold Case in Mesa County

By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You can help solve the only open missing person’s cold case in Mesa County.

Victor Lee Abeyta was born in September of 1950 and was last seen in May of 1998. He was reported missing by family in 2004.

Victor was last working at Safeway on Patterson as a butcher.

If you or anyone you know may have information regarding Mr. Abeyta contact the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 242-6707.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Willow
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Willow’
KKCO Pet of the Week - Willow
KKCO Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week - Willow
KKCO RELAY
KKCO RELAY
KKCO SIMMS FIRE
KKCO SIMMS FIRE