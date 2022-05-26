Advertisement

Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River

The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.

The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, reported him missing on Tuesday after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the Trastevere neighborhood, famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students.

The family had published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the smiling young man after voting in the November 2022 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response
The iconic stadium has played host to six decades of JUCO games.
Lincoln Park Stadium finishes renovations just in time for JUCO
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school