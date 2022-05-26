As drought conditions worsen in the Southwest, private water well owners may be at risk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As drought conditions continue to worsen across the southwestern United States, the National Ground Water Association is urging those who rely on private wells to ensure that their wells are at appropriate water levels, and that the wells remain clean and safe to drink.

The NGWA states that lower water tables, deeper wells, and extreme drought have led to higher levels of unsafe contaminants in groundwater from wells. Wells should be tested annually for bacteria, nitrates, and contaminants like heavy metals or radioactive elements. If you aren’t sure if your well water is safe or if you don’t know how to test it yourself, hiring a water well service contractor might be your best bet, says the NGWA.

Well owners should also test their water levels, as declining water levels can negatively impact the function of the well. The NGWA also recommends conserving water as efficiently as possible by fixing leaks and using efficient water technology. It also warns that the ongoing drought combined with supply chain issues and national labor shortages, well owners may be unable to receive quick service, and may have to wait longer than usual.

For further information related to water conservation and well maintenance, visit this website for more information.

