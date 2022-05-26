Advertisement

Governor Polis declares infant formula shortage a disaster emergency

As the formula crisis continues, alternative solutions are being sought out.
As the formula crisis continues, alternative solutions are being sought out.(pxhere)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - After weeks of shortages with no signs of improvement on the horizon, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday morning declaring the current shortage of infant formula a disaster emergency. This decision frees up emergency funds to support the distribution of donated human milk to struggling parents.

The executive order states that infant formula is of critical importance to the state’s infant population, as many parents quite literally have no other option to feed their babies. “The nationwide infant formula shortage is a disaster that threatens the lives of children throughout our state. It is incomprehensible that babies’ health is threatened by the formula shortage, and the State must ensure that donor human milk, which can be used in place of formula in many instances, is as accessible as possible for all families in need,” the executive order states.

Emergency funds would also be made available to Mothers’ Milk Bank, an organization that takes human milk donations from those with an overabundance and distributes it to those who don’t. Without human milk or safe formula available, many infants with health issues or dietary issues risk death or permanent damage.

The order would also prohibit price gouging of formula and gives the Colorado Attorney General and District Attorneys the means and power to enforce against illegal price gouging.

Information on how to access or donate milk is available at the milk bank website.

