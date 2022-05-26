Grand Valley Transit offering free rides during JUCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In honor of the Junior College World Series, Grand Valley Transit will be offering fare free fixed routes from May 28 through June 4.

GVT will also be operating under extended hours on Route 1 to transport JUCO attendees, and will also be the only route to be in service on the Sunday before Memorial Day and Memorial Day itself.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.