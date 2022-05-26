Advertisement

Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras

The suspect's identity is not currently known.
The suspect's identity is not currently known.(Grand Junction Police Department)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, at least one person stole a silver 2021 Kia Rio parked on the 2800 block of North Avenue. It’s unknown if the theft was performed by a single person or multiple.

The vehicle was retrieved on May 23 after being parked by the suspect on the west side of South 5th Street, near Colorado Avenue, but the suspect has not been apprehended.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras nearby, showing him to be a white male with a medium build, short brown hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black sleeves, black shorts, and black shoes.

Information relating to the theft can be shared online here, via phone at 241-7867, or with the Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

The iconic stadium has played host to six decades of JUCO games.
Lincoln Park Stadium finishes renovations just in time for JUCO
Plumtaw Fire on May 18.
Plumtaw Fire containment likely by mid-July; Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for San Juan National Forest
Simms Mesa Fire on the date of ignition, May 19.
Simms Mesa fire continues to improve, firefighters maintain full containment
Mesa County Health Department
Whooping cough in Mesa County