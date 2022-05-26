Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, at least one person stole a silver 2021 Kia Rio parked on the 2800 block of North Avenue. It’s unknown if the theft was performed by a single person or multiple.

The vehicle was retrieved on May 23 after being parked by the suspect on the west side of South 5th Street, near Colorado Avenue, but the suspect has not been apprehended.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras nearby, showing him to be a white male with a medium build, short brown hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black sleeves, black shorts, and black shoes.

Information relating to the theft can be shared online here, via phone at 241-7867, or with the Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.