Advertisement

KKCO Athletes of the Year

By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Colorado Mesa:

Paige Adair (Softball)

Trevor Baskin (Basketball)

Lily Borgenheimer (Swimming)

Ashley Bradford (Softball)

Spencer Bramwell (Baseball)

Dylan Checketts (Lacrosse)

Kiley Davis (Lacrosse)

Lila Dere (Soccer)

Connor Durant (Soccer)

Caleb Farmer (Baseball)

Alec Fronapfel (Soccer)

Marissa Gallegos (Wrestling)

Karst Hunter (Football)

Taylor Jakeman (Lacrosse)

Mica Jenrette (Track & Field)

Seth Latham (Wrestling)

Kerstin Layman (Volleyball)

Elijiah Lilly (Football)

Mariah Martin (Basketball)

Haydn McGeary (Baseball)

Damarren Mitchell (Football)

Donnie Negus (Wrestling)

Carson Schwark (Lacrosse)

Jayleen Sekona (Wrestling)

Ellie Smith (Softball)

James Steinke (Lacrosse)

Daniella Turner (Basketball)

Ryan Wheeler (Wrestling)

Elijah Williams (Track & Field)

Caprock Academy:

Jonathan Abshear (Basketball)

Coal Ridge:

Peyton Garrison (Track & Field)

DeBeque:

Brennan Rigsby (Basketball)

Scottie Vines (Track & Field)

Delta:

Cassidy Butler (Tennis)

Nathan Scharnhorst (Football)

Fruita Monument:

Olivia Campbell (Basketball)

Dylan Chelewski (Wrestling)

Kien Cogley (Track & Field)

Jack Dere (Baseball)

Tony Farber (Lacrosse)

Andrew Lee (Baseball)

Hayden Murray (Volleyball)

Sullivan Sample (Wrestling)

Joe Shepardson (Football)

Kaison Stegelmeier (Football, Lacrosse)

True Tobiasson (Wrestling)

Armony Trujillo (Football, Wrestling)

Kylie Wells (Soccer, Basketball)

Molly Younker (Soccer)

Grand Valley:

Abbeyrose Parker (basketball)

Jaycee Pittman (basketball)

GJ Central:

Billy Adams (Track & Field)

Justin Blanton (Football, Track & Field)

Liana Bryant (Soccer)

Jasmine Hernandez (Soccer)

Devin Hickey (Football)

Sidona Johnston (Softball, Rowing)

Hiusef Limones (Soccer)

Eric Macks (Basketball)

Krystyna Manzanarez (Basketball)

Andrew Serrano (Basketball)

Tristian Spence (Track & Field)

Tyler Stogsdill (Track & Field)

Kennedy Vis (Softball)

Alex Wagner (Basketball)

Brynn Wagner (Basketball)

Grand Junction:

Cole Atkinson (Lacrosse, Football)

Emma Aubert (Tennis)

Dillon Chapman (Basketball)

Kenya Contreras (Wrestling)

Danny Duffy (Track & Field)

Evan Gear (Tennis)

Peyton Harris (Wrestling)

Micah Kenny (Wrestling)

Andrew Leyba (Wrestling)

Amelia Moore (Track & Field)

Cale Moore (Wrestling)

Matthew Parkes (Soccer)

Santiago Renteria (Lacrosse)

Reese Skinner (Basketball)

Sailor Warinner (Track & Field)

Dannon Yake (Soccer)

Montrose:

Austin Griffin (Football)

Luke Hutto (Basketball)

Ashden Oberg (Football)

Trey Reese (Basketball)

Zeke Steenburgen (Baseball)

Gage Wareham (Baseball, Football)

North Fork:

Blaine Peebles (Football)

Mordecai White (Football)

Matthew Kasper (Track & Field)

Palisade:

Aiden Bevan (Baseball)

Sarah Cook (Swimming)

Malakhi Espinosa (Football)

Jamysen Geoffrion (Soccer)

Gabrielle Horton (Track & Field)

Donovan Maestas (Basketball)

Ryder Mancuso (Baseball)

Melesio Perez (Baseball)

Kevin Sjogren (Football)

Ella Yanowich (Volleyball)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park

Latest News

Ryder Mancuso led the league with 100 strikeouts in just 56 innings
Athletes of the Week: Ryder Mancuso and Palisade baseball
Players and coaches from both teams had to be restrained as MSU Denver celebrated their...
MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
CMU plays for a conference championship Saturday at Bergman Field
Mesa baseball headed to RMAC Championship
Karter Harmon scored the game-winning goal to send Fruita into the second round
Athletes of the Week: Fruita Monument Lacrosse