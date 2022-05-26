Plumtaw Fire containment likely by mid-July; Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for San Juan National Forest

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Plumtaw Fire seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado continues to burn, with full containment projected on July 15. The fire is currently 72 percent contained.

San Juan National Forest entered Stage 1 fire restrictions last Friday, citing extreme drought and continued hot and dry conditions creating critically dangerous fire conditions. Campfires outside of permanent metal or concrete fire pits, smoking outside, operating a chainsaw without a spark arrestor, blasting, welding, and all explosives are prohibited while restrictions are in effect.

The fine for violating Stage 1 fire restrictions is $500.

