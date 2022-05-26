Advertisement

Plumtaw Fire containment likely by mid-July; Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for San Juan National Forest

With no recent lightning, the cause of the fire is under active investigation
Plumtaw Fire on May 18.
Plumtaw Fire on May 18.(Inciweb)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Plumtaw Fire seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado continues to burn, with full containment projected on July 15. The fire is currently 72 percent contained.

San Juan National Forest entered Stage 1 fire restrictions last Friday, citing extreme drought and continued hot and dry conditions creating critically dangerous fire conditions. Campfires outside of permanent metal or concrete fire pits, smoking outside, operating a chainsaw without a spark arrestor, blasting, welding, and all explosives are prohibited while restrictions are in effect.

The fine for violating Stage 1 fire restrictions is $500.

