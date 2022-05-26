Advertisement

Simms Mesa fire continues to improve, firefighters maintain full containment

Simms Mesa Fire on the date of ignition, May 19.
Simms Mesa Fire on the date of ignition, May 19.(Melissa Siders)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Simms Mesa fire fourteen miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado remains under control. Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in the burn area, and the fire has not grown from its previous 313 acres. All evacuations are rescinded, but Wildcat Canyon Road and T & M Road remain closed for the time being.

Crews have also begun “suppression repair”— a process meant to repair ecological damage done by firelines which returns them to their natural state.

Weather conditions are worsening, as humidity may fall below 20 percent. A high pressure ridge is expected to enter the area, causing a warming a drying trend along with strong and gusty southwest winds by this weekend.

