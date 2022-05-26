Weather balloon from 1989 found in Parachute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weather balloon from 1989 was found in Parachute Monday and returned to the National Weather Service Office in Grand Junction.

The weather balloons are used to transmit wind speed, temperature and dew point in real time, among others.

For the last ten years return addresses have been put on weather balloons incase they blow off and get lost. Since they can travel a great distance. But since this radioson weather relic is from before that time, it’s a very rare occurrence to find one.

”That version from 1989 was a fairly large instrument based on the technology then,” said Meteorologist Kris Sanders. “But over time we have improved the technology of the measuring devices as well as transferring the information back to the weather service.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.