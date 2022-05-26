Advertisement

Weather balloon from 1989 found in Parachute

Found weather balloon from 1989
Found weather balloon from 1989(Josh Vorse)
By Natasha Lynn and Joshua Vorse
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weather balloon from 1989 was found in Parachute Monday and returned to the National Weather Service Office in Grand Junction.

The weather balloons are used to transmit wind speed, temperature and dew point in real time, among others.

For the last ten years return addresses have been put on weather balloons incase they blow off and get lost. Since they can travel a great distance. But since this radioson weather relic is from before that time, it’s a very rare occurrence to find one.

”That version from 1989 was a fairly large instrument based on the technology then,” said Meteorologist Kris Sanders. “But over time we have improved the technology of the measuring devices as well as transferring the information back to the weather service.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out

Latest News

The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained
Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39
Man allegedly involved with fatal Fentanyl overdose threatened to bomb Norwood Sheriff’s Office
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
Perin's Peak wildfire