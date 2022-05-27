Dangerous fire weather for holiday weekend.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are looking at a very busy Memorial Day weekend weather-wise across the Grand Valley. Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday, but we should stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. Gusty winds between 35 and 50 miles per hour will keep the fire danger high across the region. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 10 pm, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 pm.

Isolated showers will start moving into the region Saturday night, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday afternoon and evening. The increased rain chances should reduce the fire danger and turn us cooler as well. It will still be a little breezy, and highs will be in the middle 70s.

Memorial Day is looking much drier across the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and much calmer winds. We’ll mention a slight chance of a few leftover showers, but we’re not looking at widespread rain chances like we could see on Sunday. Temperatures will also be much cooler on Monday, with highs only reaching the middle 60s.

