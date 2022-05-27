Advertisement

Deadline to change or affiliate with a political party rapidly approaching

Voter registration must be changed by June 6 in order to participate in the upcoming election.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County voters that wish to affiliate with or change affiliation with a political party have until June 6 to so. Voters who miss this deadline will not be barred from voting, but if a party preference is not declared, the voter will be sent both party’s Primary Election ballot.

Unaffiliated voters are reminded to only submit one ballot, as submitting both may result in your vote not being counted. Intentionally submitting both ballots also qualifies as voter fraud.

Voter services and polling centers open on June 20, and the election itself will happen on June 28. Ballot drop-off services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and ballots must be received by the deadline of 7 p.m. to be counted in the election.

Mesa County Election staff also encourage voters to check their voter registration to ensure that it’s up-to-date, especially if they have moved, altered their registration, or not voted in several years. Voters can register online, verify their status, or alter their registration at this website.

