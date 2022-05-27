Gas stations feeling impact of high gas prices

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - As fuel prices continue to rise nationwide, drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain at the pump, as gas station owners are also feeling the impact of the high gas prices.

“We pay for the gas at a certain price, we have to charge a slight bit more to turn a profit,” said Kameron Okuma, owner of the Palisade Dino Mart. “Our fuel margins are only about two percent so we have to go up with the gas prices going up or this business would go under.”

Okuma said he bases his price for gas off of price sheets he gets from his supplier. To keep from going under, he said he has to follow the fuel price trend.

“If we don’t raise the pricing going with the trend, then we’ll sell out of gas before everyone else and have to reorder at a way higher price than everybody else,” said Okuma. “Then our price is going to go even higher than everybody else’s which in turn drives the market higher and higher.”

Okuma said his store is also feeling the impact of the high gas prices with fewer people making in-store purchases.

“People can’t afford to keep filling up their tanks and buying all the stuff that they want to buy at the same time,” said Okuma.

Despite the high prices, Okuma said he feels fortunate that the community has continued to support his business and said people for the most part are understanding.

“I think we’re pretty fortunate with our community support here and the customers that we have that come into the store,” said Okuma. “Because nobody’s really giving us a hard time about the gas prices. The majority of people know it’s not our fault.”

