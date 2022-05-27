Advertisement

JUCO World Series preview

The World Series begins Saturday at Suplizio Field
By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here are the 10 teams competing in this year’s Junior College World Series:

#1 Walters State (TN)

#2 Wabash Valley (IL)

#3 McLennan (TX)

#4 Central Florida (FL)

#5 Crowder (MO)

#6 Central Arizona (AZ)

#7 Cowley (KS)

#8 San Jacinto-North (TX)

#9 Snead State (AL)

#10 Harford (MD)

First round matchups:

Cowley vs Central Florida (Saturday, 9:00 AM)

Harford vs Walters State (Saturday, 12:00 PM)

Snead State vs Wabash Valley (Saturday, 3:00 PM)

San Jacinto vs McLennan (Saturday, 7:00 PM)

Central Arizona vs Crowder (Sunday, 10:00 AM)

