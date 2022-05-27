Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
Plumtaw Fire on May 18.
Plumtaw Fire containment likely by mid-July; Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for San Juan National Forest
The suspect's identity is not currently known.
Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school

Latest News

Perin's Peak wildfire
Perins Peak Fire reaches partial containment
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on Friday.
Biden urges Naval Academy graduates to defend democracy
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 45 minutes in school before pursuing shooter