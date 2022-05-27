No burn advisory issued for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to worsening fire conditions, Mesa County Public Health issued a no burn advisory on Friday morning. The advisory will last from 11 a.m. 10 p.m. on May 27 and 28. The National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning for Mesa, Montrose, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, and Hinsdale counties. Some other counties may have patchy, location-specific warnings.

Gusty winds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and dry fuels is further exacerbating fire danger as conditions reach critical status.

Fire danger across the southwest continues to increase as conditions deteriorate, with little improvement expected in the short-term.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.