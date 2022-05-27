Advertisement

Perins Peak Fire reaches partial containment; some pre-evacuation orders rescinded.

Perin's Peak wildfire
Perin's Peak wildfire(Inciweb | Inciweb)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (KKCO) - Four hotshot crews, multiple engine crews, and other fire resources reached 36 percent containment of the Perins Peak Wildfire yesterday evening. The fire started on Tuesday, and with no recent lightning or other probable ignition sources the cause is under investigation.

The fire remains stable at 102 acres. Crews engaged in mop-up efforts yesterday to reduce the risk of reignition or explosive growth due to the red flag warning in effect for the area until Saturday night.

Pre-evacuation orders for County Road 208 and County Road 206 have been rescinded. Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for the Rock Ridge subdivision. Trail access remains closed for Overend Mountain Park, Twin Buttes, and Perins State Wildlife Area.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation zones can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Fed officials signal rates may head to ‘restrictive’ levels
Plumtaw Fire on May 18.
Plumtaw Fire containment likely by mid-July; Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for San Juan National Forest
The suspect's identity is not currently known.
Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school

Latest News

The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
Simms Mesa Fire personnel expect containment to hold through red flag warning
Voter registration must be changed by June 6 in order to participate in the upcoming election.
Deadline to change or affiliate with a political party rapidly approaching
(Source: MGN)
No burn advisory issued for Mesa County
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths