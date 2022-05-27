Perins Peak Fire reaches partial containment; some pre-evacuation orders rescinded.

DURANGO, Colo. (KKCO) - Four hotshot crews, multiple engine crews, and other fire resources reached 36 percent containment of the Perins Peak Wildfire yesterday evening. The fire started on Tuesday, and with no recent lightning or other probable ignition sources the cause is under investigation.

The fire remains stable at 102 acres. Crews engaged in mop-up efforts yesterday to reduce the risk of reignition or explosive growth due to the red flag warning in effect for the area until Saturday night.

Pre-evacuation orders for County Road 208 and County Road 206 have been rescinded. Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for the Rock Ridge subdivision. Trail access remains closed for Overend Mountain Park, Twin Buttes, and Perins State Wildlife Area.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation zones can be viewed here.

