Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.(Photo courtesy: DEA)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Grand Junction area men are behind bars today, and their federal indictments paint a picture of fentanyl’s devastating impact.

The suspects’ names are Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline.

Both face the same charge, distributing fentanyl that resulted in someone’s death.

But there is a key difference in the two cases.

Harold is accused in the March 2021 death of someone with the initials K.L.

Prosecutors claim Highline’s fentanyl killed a different person known in court records only as C.C. last October.

Both men are in custody.

