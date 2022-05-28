Advertisement

‘I’m so proud of him’: Friends, family celebrate World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with family in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By Samuel Shelton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A highly decorated World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in style this week.

WMBF reports Clarence Tompkins was joined by a large group of friends and family, who know him as Chuck, to celebrate the milestone birthday.

He joined the United States Army in 1942.

On June 12, 1944, Clarence Tompkins escorted a medic to another wounded soldier while under heavy attack during the Battle of Normandy.

He then helped evacuate both soldiers to safety while taking sniper fire.

“He’s been very humble, even though he went through a lot in the war, and he saved several people’s lives,” his son Keith Tompkins said.

During his time in the service, Clarence Tompkins received two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantry Badge and two stars.

His family said he’s often asked what his secret is to make it far in this life.

“He is always moving and always doing something, and I think that is the secret to his long life,” his daughter Pat Tompkins-McCormick said.

On Friday, the group came together at a sports bar, one of his favorite spots, to celebrate the WWII veteran turning 100-years-old.

“I’m so proud of him; I’m already planning for next year,” his best friend Ed McCormick said. “He’s in such great health and has a great attitude.”

Clarence Tompkins has been in Myrtle Beach for about three years and said his relationships remain very important, just as important as his relationship with his soldiers.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Second presumptive Monkeypox case confirmed in Colorado
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what’s right
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse