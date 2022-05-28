JUCO World Series 2022 kicks off Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The JUCO World Series 2022 kicks off tomorrow, and we’re ready for it!

We caught up with stadium crews caught in a last-minute rush to make sure the field is in the highest quality playing shape possible.

They’ve also got to make sure food vendors are lined up and the facility is ready to handle the estimated 100,000 people in the next following days.

”We are ready to go; the baseballs are all primed and ready and rubbed up, then we have a hall of fame people in town and just ready to throw that baseball,” said Jamie Hamilton, tournament chairman.

