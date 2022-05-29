Advertisement

JUCO is here!

JUCO 2022
JUCO 2022((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - JUCO is here! It brought thousands of fans out on Saturday, including former JUCO player and head baseball coach of South State Florida College, Rick Hitt, who was inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I played here as a player in 1985 with Santa Fe Community College, came back here for several years as an administrator for the NJCAA...then to come last night as a hall of famer,” said Hitt.

Hitt explained that JUCO is a great community event, “The people here are fantastic. It’s a wonderful event in a city full of great people. Just the organizers, the committees, and the host families. It’s just a fan-friendly atmosphere.”

Hitt added that JUCO is about coming together.

“It’s the GJ way-- the Grand Junction way. It’s about people. It’s about relationships.”

In terms of the players, it’s not only an opportunity to display their athletic skills.

“Just an outstanding opportunity for growth, advancement, and enhancement of lives. You obviously have to look at the relationships in the two-year system in junior college,” explained Hitt. “I think those are really important qualities.”

