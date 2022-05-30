Animal shelter hosts adopting event at brewery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, Monumental Beer Works partnered with Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary in the quest to find their rescue dogs forever homes.

“We are all dog lovers here,” said Brian Fischer, mangar of Monumental Beer Works. “It’s just part of the culture living in Colorado. Outdoor activity, active lifestyles, and dogs are often included in that. Craft beer and brewing... dogs are often included in that, too. It’s just a natural match, and it’s true to our heart and our value.”

They brought out several rescue puppies and young adults

“This here is Dobby; he is about two years old,” added Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Animal Shelter. “He is fixed and vaccinated and super cute.”

Dyer said adopting a dog saves a life, “You can adopt a dog and clear out space for another dog to be adopted, and it’s just an effect that goes on forever.”

Adoption is not always possible for everyone.

“You can volunteer at your local rescues,” described Dyer. “You can donate either your time or money. It is always needed. There is just so much you can do to rescue animals.”

