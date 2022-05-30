Advertisement

Fans excited as the JUCO World Series continues

Suplizio Field
Suplizio Field(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Junior College World Series continues at Suplizio Field and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Fans continued to come to the ballpark to cheer on their favorite teams and enjoy the baseball atmosphere. Some fans said there’s just something special about attending the games.

“I don’t watch many games on TV but I love live,” said Camille Harigstad. “There’s just he atmosphere and the excitement. Both of my kids play this year and so it’s fun to get to teach them about the game and get their excitement and their questions and everything .”

Herigstad said she and her family feel fortunate that they are able to come to games every year for the JUCO World Series and it’s exciting that Grand Junction can host it year after year. She said coming to the games helps create good memories.

“It’s always here and we always get to come,” said Herigstad. “It’s just a really neat opportunity to share this with our kids and enjoy baseball.”

