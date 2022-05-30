Advertisement

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire reaches 50 percent containment

Fire personnel plan evacuations.
Fire personnel plan evacuations.(USDA Forest Service | USDA Forest Service)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KKCO) - After nearly two months, wildland firefighters have successfully contained 50 percent of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire. The inferno started just last month, rapidly expanding to over 314,000 acres.

Extreme drought, high winds, and low precipitation have made for extreme and unpredictable fire weather, with little improvement expected for the foreseeable future.

The blaze was originally two separate fires with different causes. The Hermit’s Peak Fire began on April 6, after a “pile burn holdover” from January reignited. Holdovers, also known as “sleeper fires” are fires that smolder in a dormant state under the surface for a considerable amount of time. The Calf Canyon Fire began on April 19 after a controlled burn grew out of control.

The megafire is the largest in New Mexico history and continues to grow, despite almost 3,000 personnel working to contain the blaze. Fuels remain extremely flammable, with green grass described as “nonexistent.” Evacuations and pre-evacuations are still in effect for the surrounding areas, a map of which can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary adoption event.
Animal shelter hosts adopting event at brewery
JUCO 2022
JUCO World Series 2022 kicks off Saturday

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
MONUMENTAL BEER WORKS PARTNERING WITH HARMONY ANIMAL SANCTUARY IN THE QUEST OF FINDING THEIR...
KKCO Adoption Event
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary adoption event.
Animal shelter hosts adopting event at brewery
YES, THE FIRST GAME STARTED AT 9 AM BRINGING THOUSANDS OF FANS OUT
KKCOJUCOISHERE