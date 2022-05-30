‘Menkhaven Fire’ ignites 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire conditions remain critical for much of southern Colorado as yet another wildfire has broken out near the southern Colorado border. The fire erupted on the afternoon of May 28, 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado.

Evacuation orders for all homes north of Highway 17 between Horca and Fox Creek are in effect. Residents on the south side of Highway 17 between Horca and Fox Creek are under a pre-evacuation notice. Highway 17 is closed between Fox Creek and Horca, as well as Forest Service Roads 101 and 102.

The fire is currently 197 acres in size with 155 personnel assigned, and the cause is currently under investigation. No containment has been established.

Fire conditions are currently critical, and firefighting personnel stated that current conditions are conductive to rapid fire growth. They also urge all residents and visitors to the area to use extreme caution.

Conejos County and all federal lands within are under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

