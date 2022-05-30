Advertisement

VIDEO: Teams scramble to free raft stuck in river by Palisade

The raft was stuck for a short amount of time before being freed by a police boat.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Rescue team in Palisade are racing to free a boat stuck in the Colorado River.

Palisade local Rose Avery said that the current was too fast for rescuers to reach the stuck raft quickly, and that a cement divider in the section of the river had caught the watercraft. The boat went down the wrong side of the divider and was caught in a deep crevice in the riverbank.

Avery said rescuers have tried several ways to get to the boat, but finally sent a police boat. Police hooked the stuck craft before towing it free, releasing the raft.

